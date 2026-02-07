CEPA with Gabon strengthens UAE presence in West Africa: Minister of Foreign Trade

ABU DHABI, 7th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade, said the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) signed between the UAE and the Republic of Gabon marks a significant step in advancing economic and trade cooperation and opens new opportunities for joint investment in priority sectors, including mining, food production and services.

"Gabon is a promising economic partner for the UAE, supported by stable growth prospects. Gabon’s gross domestic product (GDP) reached approximately $20.6 billion in 2024, with growth expected at around 3 percent in 2025," Al Zeyoudi told the Emirates News Agency (WAM).

He said natural resources underpin Gabon’s economy, with raw materials accounting for more than 90 percent of total exports. These include oil and petroleum products, manganese used in steel and fertiliser production, as well as timber, forestry products and agricultural commodities such as cocoa, coffee, palm oil and rubber.

Al Zeyoudi said Gabon launched a $5.5 billion accelerated transformation plan in 2021 to support economic diversification and stimulate non-oil sectors through targeted investments in mining, forestry and agriculture, alongside priorities such as infrastructure development, digitalisation, education, skills development and improvements to the business environment.

These measures have strengthened Gabon’s appeal to foreign direct investment, he explained.

The Minister said that CEPA will boost bilateral trade and strengthen the UAE’s presence in West Africa, a region with strong potential for sustainable growth and diversification.

Non-oil trade between the two countries reached about $320.7 million in 2025, up from 2024 levels and more than double the value recorded in 2021. Gabon’s main non-oil exports to the UAE include manganese, rubber and timber.

Al Zeyoudi said the agreement aims to eliminate or reduce tariffs, remove barriers to trade, expand market access for services exports, establish a framework for digital trade and set out a clear dispute settlement mechanism, steps expected to improve the business environment and encourage mutual investment.

He added that the agreement will strengthen the UAE’s role as a global supply-chain hub and a key link between the Arab world, Europe, Asia and Africa, while supporting cooperation between the private sectors of both countries across a range of service industries, including logistics, construction, engineering, healthcare, education, environmental services, financial services and telecommunications.

On the agreement’s entry into force, Al Zeyoudi said both sides will begin ratification procedures following the signing, with the CEPA taking effect once these are completed.

He said benefits are expected to emerge upon implementation through simplified customs procedures, lower tariffs and improved access for goods and services in both markets, supporting shared economic growth and strengthening the strategic partnership between the UAE and Gabon.