UAE strengthens position as global supply chain hub, bolsters food security

ABU DHABI, 7th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has cemented its position as a global hub for food supply chains amid mounting challenges facing the international food system, underpinned by its strategic geography and world-class infrastructure.

By integrating advanced logistics hubs with smart technology, the UAE is supporting regional and international food security through a network of ports, airports, and land transport links ranked among the most efficient globally.

Logistics sector experts said the UAE’s diverse capabilities allow it to leverage current and future opportunities in regional and global food logistics services.

According to Mordor Intelligence, the Middle East food logistics sector is valued at $67.14 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $100.59 billion by 2030, representing a compound annual growth rate of 8.42 percent. This growth trajectory is reflected in the UAE's ranking as the top regional performer and third globally, behind China and India, in the Agility Emerging Markets Logistics Index.

Central to this strategy is the Ministry of Economy and Tourism’s "Food Cluster Economy" initiative, designed to enable the private sector to lead development in legislation, initiatives and projects. The framework integrates farms, factories, supply chains and retail, promoting a “win-win” approach that benefits all parties and strengthens national competitiveness.

The country’s ports play a central role in reinforcing the UAE’s leadership and strengthening its position in regional and global food logistics. Jebel Ali Port, for example, handles approximately 73 percent of the UAE’s food and beverage trade by value and connects businesses to over 150 ports worldwide.

The UAE is further expanding its footprint with the development of the "Dubai Food District." Unveiled by DP World, the multi-phase project is set to launch its first stage in 2027. Once operational, it will provide cold stores and temperature-controlled warehousing, primary and secondary processing facilities, digital back-office solutions, cash-and-carry options and a gourmet food hall to serve businesses and consumers.

"The UAE’s strategic location at the crossroads of the Middle East, Asia, and Africa makes it a natural convergence point for global trade," said Mohamed Nasser, an expert at Halal Approval Global. He added that the country’s integrated infrastructure significantly enhances the efficiency and importance of its location.

Amid global supply chain challenges— price volatility and stability risks— the UAE provides a safe and secure environment for cargo movement through its ports in line with the highest health and environmental standards.