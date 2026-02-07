Europe’s gas storage falls below 40%

ROME, 7th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Europe’s gas storage levels have fallen below 40 percent for the first time since the start of winter, slipping to 39.9 percent, equivalent to 455.45 terawatt-hours (TWh), down from 604 TWh a year earlier, data from Gas Infrastructure Europe showed.

Germany has been the most affected, with storage levels dropping to 31.25 percent (78.47 TWh).

Gas prices remained above €33, rising 0.82 percent to €33.13 per megawatt-hour, amid growing concerns over a cold spell expected later this month.