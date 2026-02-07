Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets President of Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste

ABU DHABI, 7th February, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has met with José Ramos-Horta, President of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste, who is on a working visit to the UAE.

The meeting explored opportunities to strengthen bilateral relations and enhance cooperation across areas of mutual interest, particularly in economic and development sectors, supporting sustainable growth and enduring prosperity for both nations and their peoples.

The meeting was attended by Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Office of the Crown Prince; and Abdulla Salem AlDhaheri, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Indonesia, Non-Resident Ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste, and the ASEAN.