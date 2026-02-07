Kuwait’s Ghezlan Hasan strikes gold in 10m air pistol at AWST 2026

SHARJAH, 7th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Kuwait’s Ghezlan Hasan won the gold medal in the individual 10m air pistol competition on Friday, marking the opening of shooting contests at the 8th edition of the Arab Women Sports Tournament (AWST 2026). Bahrain shooters bagged the gold medal in the team competition.

Ghezlan secured first place after a closely contested final against Qatar’s Salma Almass, with the duel decided on the final shot. The Kuwaiti shooter finished with a total score of 231.1 points, while Almass claimed silver with 228.3 points. Bahrain’s Qamar Ali Ali took the bronze medal with 207.5 points.

In the team competition, Bahrain topped the standings through Mooza Ali, Qamar Ali and Badreya Alatawi with a combined score of 1662.30 points. The UAE placed second via Ghaya Alshuhail, Mahra Alsuwaidi and Reem AlKetbi with 1637.25 points, followed by Kuwait in third through Ghezlan Hasan, Shaha Alkhaddah and Monerah Alfahad with 1635.20 points.

The Arab Women Sports Tournament runs until 12th February and brings together 65 teams from 16 Arab countries competing across nine individual and team sports.