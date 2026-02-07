Mohammed bin Rashid to crown Arab Hope Makers February 15

DUBAI, 7th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage and in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, Arab Hope Makers, the largest humanitarian initiative of its kind in the Arab world, will host the closing ceremony of its sixth edition on 15th February at the Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai.

The ceremony will celebrate the region’s most impactful Hope Makers, awarding the winner AED1 million in recognition of their exceptional humanitarian efforts.

The latest edition of the Hope Makers initiative, organised under the umbrella of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), has received 15,802 nominations, bringing the total number of hope makers joining the initiative since its launch in 2017 to over 335,000.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said, “Hope is the spirit of determination and the pulse of life. It is humanity’s eternal quest throughout time and everywhere.”

His Highness called upon the Arab world to join the journey of hope and positive change, urging them to contribute actively to the building of communities and embrace the value of giving in their lives. “The Arab world is in profound need of hope-making and a renewed confidence in our ability to resume our place in civilisation, and shape a future worthy of our glorious history.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed concluded, “Every edition of Hope Makers brings us tens of thousands of inspiring stories of giving and generosity. We are proud of this drive to do good, and this spirited competition to create hope.”

Mohammad Al Gergawi, Secretary-General of MBRGI, said, “The Hope Makers initiative embodies the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to establish giving and generosity as core values in the Arab world. It encourages community and volunteer leaders to drive positive change and fight despair and negativity through unique humanitarian initiatives. Ultimately, the initiative stands as a testament to His Highness’s profound conviction that Hope is the bridge connecting the reality we live with the future we aspire to.”

Al Gergawi added that since its launch in 2017, the Hope Makers initiative has sparked a wide-reaching Arab movement that fosters a culture of giving.

By highlighting inspiring philanthropy, impactful humanitarian action, and innovative ideas that selflessly uplift others and serve communities, the initiative has empowered hundreds of thousands across the Arab world. It has provided them with the insights and confidence to carry out remarkable projects that transformed the reality of community and volunteer work.

He highlighted the remarkable response to the sixth edition of the Hope Makers initiative, which builds upon the achievements of the past five initiatives.

The Hope Makers initiative targets individuals and organisations across the Arab world and globally who are driving positive change through innovative projects, programmes, campaigns, or initiatives. These endeavours should demonstrably improve lives, alleviate suffering, enhance social, economic, cultural, or educational environments, or address local community challenges.

Crucially, participation must be voluntary and non-profit, without any financial gain or benefit.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has launched the Hope Makers initiative first in 2017, when he posted a creative ad on his official social media accounts, offering a job for the position of Hope Maker for a reward of AED1 million.

The announcement met with a wide response with over 65,000 submissions by individuals, volunteer groups and humanitarian and community organisations around the Arab world, far exceeding the initiative’s original target of 20,000 submissions.

Sheikh Mohammed also unveiled the AED50 million Hope Makers Academy, designed to bolster Arab humanitarian efforts by serving as a dedicated incubator for humanitarian projects. The Academy facilitates the transfer of global expertise and offers specialised leadership and executive training in collaboration with top experts and institutions to enhance the impact of these initiatives.

The fifth edition of the Hope Makers initiative has received over 26,000 nominations in one month and culminated in the crowning of Ahmed Zainoun from Morocco as the top Hope Maker. His Highness also directed that the two other finalists be awarded AED1 million each, bringing the total value of prizes in the fifth edition to AED3 million.

Zainoun, who received the highest number of votes during the closing ceremony, was recognised for his initiative to treat children with the disorder called Xeroderma Pigmentosum, known as "Children of the Moon".

The Hope Makers initiative aims to highlight these unsung heroes - the men and women dedicating their time, effort, and resources to serving others, aiding those in need, and improving lives. It seeks to amplify their stories and projects through traditional and digital media, increasing their recognition within their communities and across the Arab world.

The initiative seeks to foster a culture of hope and positivity across the Arab world, rewarding generosity and giving, and highlight inspiring young role models of positive change.