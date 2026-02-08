Czech Bejlek celebrates career-first WTA tour title at Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open

ABU DHABI, 8th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The final day of the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, presented by Abu Dhabi Sports Council, delivered a memorable finish as 20-year-old Sara Bejlek captured her maiden WTA Tour title in just her second appearance at this level. Ekatrerina Alexandrova and Maya Joint claimed the doubles crown, while Yui Kamiji triumphed in the inaugural Wheelchair Tennis Invitational presented by the WTA Foundation.

Sheikh Saeed bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Padel Association (UAEPA), crowned Bejlek.

Bejlek, competing in her tournament debut as a qualifier, defied the odds by defeating pre-match favourite Ekaterina Alexandrova, who was chasing an Abu Dhabi double having reached both the singles and doubles finals. With her 7-6, 6-1 victory, Bejlek became the first Czech player to win the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open title.

Bejlek said after the win: “I’m getting back into shape, and it feels incredible. Now I know I can compete with anyone and not be scared of anybody. My team believed in me even before I stepped back on court, and now I truly believe it too.

“I’ve learned that as long as the match isn’t finished, I always have a chance. I’m really happy with how my team is working with me, and today Abu Dhabi has become my favorite tournament.”

In the doubles, Alexandrova responded strongly after her singles final defeat to claim the title alongside Australia’s Joint. The duo secured a 6-3, 6-7, 10-8 victory over Tereza Mihalikova and Olivia Nicholls in a rain-delayed, fiercely contested match.

Earlier in the day, World No.1 Yui Kamiji made history when she triumphed 6-3, 6-2 in the inaugural Wheelchair Tennis Invitational presented by the WTA Foundation. The final on the ADCB Court 1 attracted huge crowds against 20 Grand Slam title winner Jiske Griffioen as both players showcased their immense skills for the first time in Abu Dhabi.

Nigel Gupta, Tournament Director at Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, said: “The Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open has once again proven to be a fantastic tournament, with sell-out crowds creating an incredible atmosphere and fans were treated to world-class tennis throughout the week.

Seeing 20-year-old Sara Bejlek win her first WTA Tour title was truly unbelievable and a joy for everyone watching. It was also incredibly exciting to showcase wheelchair tennis at this event for the first time – the level, skill and competitiveness on display was outstanding. We’re already looking ahead to how we can continue building this tournament and ensuring it continues to be an event that everyone looks forward to each year.”