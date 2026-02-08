Sharjah hosts 2nd International Conference on Applied Research

SHARJAH, 8th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Second International Conference on Applied Research in Humanities and Social Sciences, titled “The Future of Society in the Age of AI,” will open next Wednesday at the University of Sharjah (UOS) under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and President of the University.

Organised by the University’s Research Institute of Humanities and Social Sciences (RIHSS), the conference will run from 10th to 12th February, bringing together a large number of scholars and academics from local and international universities and research institutions. The opening session will be held on 11th February at the Women’s campus. Over three days, participants will take part in scientific sessions and interactive workshops featuring contributions from leading scientists and experts.

The conference aims to highlight the increasingly pervading role of AI in advancing research across the humanities and social sciences, emphasizing its potential to address social, ethical, and environmental challenges through innovative thinking. It will also examine how AI intersects with social research and how data-driven methods can be applied while upholding scientific ethics and ensuring the responsible use of emerging technologies.

Key themes that will be explored during the conference include exploring the future of research on society, family, and childhood in the age of artificial intelligence, along with AI’s applications in social security and crime prediction, and the ethical responsibilities tied to its use in research. The sessions will also address green innovation and governance (ESG), the use of AI in Islamic and legal studies, and forward-looking perspectives on how humanities and social sciences research is evolving, extending to media and communication studies, public health, and the fine arts.