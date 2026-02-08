China's foreign exchange reserves rise in January

BEIJING, 8th February, 2026 (WAM) -- China’s foreign exchange reserves stood at $3.3991 trillion at the end of January 2026, marking an increase of $41.2 billion, or 1.23 percent, compared to the end of December last year, official data showed on Saturday.

The State Administration of Foreign Exchange said the US dollar index declined in January, while prices of major global financial assets recorded an overall rise, influenced by fiscal and monetary policies as well as market expectations in major economies.

The combined effects of exchange rate conversion and changes in asset prices contributed to the increase in China's foreign exchange reserves during the month, the administration said.