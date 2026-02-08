Voting begins in Japan's general election

TOKYO, 8th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Voting in Japan's general election began on Sunday morning, with a total of 1,284 candidates competing for 465 seats in the House of Representatives, the powerful lower chamber of parliament.

The key focus of the election is whether the ruling coalition of the Liberal Democratic Party and the Japan Innovation Party will secure a majority, enabling the administration of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi to continue, or whether opposition parties will increase their representation and prevent such an outcome.

Polling stations across the country are scheduled to close at 20:00 local time, with ballot counting expected to continue late into the night.

Of the total lower house seats, 289 will be filled from single-member constituencies, while 176 will be elected through proportional representation across 11 regional blocs.