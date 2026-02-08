At least 51 kidnapped, 3 killed in Nigeria attacks

LAGOS, Nigeria, 8th February, 2026 (WAM) -- At least 51 people have been kidnapped and three killed in a series of attacks over the past three days targeting four villages in Kaduna State, northern Nigeria, security sources said on Saturday.

On Saturday, armed men abducted 11 people in the Kajuru Local Government Area, according to security sources. A separate attack in a nearby area the same day left three people dead and 38 others abducted.

The previous day, two people were abducted on the road to Maro, also in Kajuru.

A series of mass kidnappings in late 2025 drew attention to the alarming security situation in Africa's most populous country.

In response, the Nigerian president declared a state of emergency and launched a recruitment drive for military and police personnel.