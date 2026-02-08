China unveils high-power microwave weapon

BEIJING, 8th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Chinese researchers have unveiled a high-power microwave weapon described as capable of targeting satellites in space.

The system, known as TPG1000Cs, reportedly generates microwave power of up to 20 gigawatts, while as little as one gigawatt may be sufficient to disable satellites, reported South China Morning Post.

The weapon is said to be capable of producing microwave pulses lasting up to 60 seconds. Despite its high power output, the system is described as relatively compact, measuring around four metres in length and weighing less than five tonnes, which could allow for flexible deployment options.