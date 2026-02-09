Sharjah, Al Fuheis seal fifth-round wins as podium race intensifies at AWST 2026

SHARJAH, 8th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The fifth round of the basketball competition at the 8th Arab Women Sports Tournament (AWST 2026) concluded on Sunday with pivotal victories for hosts Sharjah Women’s Sports Club and defending champions Shabab Al Fuheis Club, as the race for podium positions continued to take shape.

Sharjah Women’s Sports Club closed the round with a confident 79–62 victory over Iraq’s Gaz Al Shamal Club, rebounding from recent setbacks to record their fourth win of the tournament. The hosts made an assertive start, taking the opening quarter 30–17, before tightening defensively to limit Gaz Al Shamal to 11 points in the second period and carry a 42–28 lead into halftime. Sharjah maintained control after the break, winning the third quarter 22–15, and despite the Iraqi side edging the final period 19–15, the result was never in doubt.

Earlier in the day, Shabab Al Fuheis Club continued their title defence with a commanding 81–52 win over Bahrain’s Al Hala Club, extending their unbeaten run and consolidating their position at the top of the standings. The Jordanian side set the tone early with a 19–6 first-quarter lead, stretched the margin to 44–23 by halftime, and further asserted control in the third quarter to put the contest beyond reach.

While Tunisia’s Al Amal Sports Club sustained their strong momentum with a 92–68 victory over the UAE’s Khorfakkan Women’s Sports Club. Al Amal established control from the outset and managed the game efficiently throughout, reinforcing their position among the leading contenders.

Following the fifth round, Al Fuheis Club remain the only unbeaten team in the competition, sitting top of the standings. Sharjah Women’s Sports Club are level on wins, with their sole defeat coming against Al Fuheis in the third round. Al Amal move into third place, while Gaz Al Shamal, Al Fatat Sports Club of Kuwait and Khorfakkan remain closely grouped behind them, highlighting the tight contest for the remaining podium positions.

The sixth and penultimate round of the basketball competition gets underway on Monday, with three fixtures scheduled. Al Fuheis face Khorfakkan Women’s Sports Club, followed by Al Fatat Club taking on Al Hala Club, before Gaz Al Shamal meet Al Amal in a key encounter that could further reshape the standings. Sharjah will sit out the round due to the scheduled rest period, returning in the final round on 11 February.