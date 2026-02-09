First postage stamp to commemorate Sharjah Heritage Days

SHARJAH, 9th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Emirates Post issued a commemorative postage stamp to mark Sharjah Heritage Days. The initiative, a cultural partnership with the Sharjah Institute for Heritage (SIH), coincides with the 23rd edition of the event, held from 4th to 15th February, in the Heart of Sharjah district, under the theme “The Radiance of Authenticity.”

The stamp's release reflects the importance of preserving and celebrating national heritage and underscores Sharjah's position as a leading platform for safeguarding and documenting tangible and intangible heritage using contemporary methods.

The commemorative issue features six designs inspired by the theme of the Sharjah Heritage Days, "The Radiance of Authenticity." These designs embody the meanings of joy and celebration, identity and heritage, connection to roots, and inherited values, along with the symbolism of family and stability, and the aspiration for a future rooted in authenticity.