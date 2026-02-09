ADNOC Gas delivers record $5.2 billion net income in 2025

ABU DHABI, 9th February, 2026 (WAM) -- ADNOC Gas plc today announced a record net income of $5.2 billion, a 3 percent increase compared to 2024, demonstrating structurally resilient earnings and an ability to perform consistently through commodity cycles.

The Company’s results underscored the strength of its long-term strategy, delivering record full-year results despite an average Brent crude oil price of $69, a drop of 14 percent year-on-year.

The Company’s robust 2025 net income was primarily driven by the strength of its domestic gas business where its EBITDA was up 10 percent on sales volume growth of 4 percent year-on-year (YoY) and improved commercial terms.

Fatema Al Nuaimi, Chief Executive Officer of ADNOC Gas, said, “2025 was a defining year for ADNOC Gas. We delivered record earnings while investing in growth, demonstrating that our business is resilient, scalable, and globally relevant. As demand for reliable delivery of gas continues to expand, ADNOC Gas is strategically positioned to serve both the UAE and international markets with confidence and discipline.”

Looking ahead, ADNOC Gas remains well positioned to capture continued domestic demand growth beyond 2026, supported by strategic infrastructure investments, including the ADNOC Estidama gas pipeline project, which will expand access to the Northern Emirates and reinforce the UAE’s long term objective of achieving gas self sufficiency.

The Final Investment Decision (FID) for phases two and three of the Rich Gas Development (RGD) project is anticipated in the first quarter of 2026.

This expansion, benefiting from the growth of ADNOC’s upstream operations, is one of the critical projects to enable ADNOC Gas by 2029 to expand its overall capacity by 30 percent.

As global demand for gas continues to grow, ADNOC Gas is investing with confidence to support the UAE’s energy security whilst growing its international markets.

Q4 2025 net income was $1.2 billion despite softer export market pricing. ADNOC Gas increased sales volumes by 5 percent compared to Q4 2024, primarily driven by strong domestic gas performance, with demand remaining steady throughout the UAE’s milder weather conditions in the final quarter of 2025.

Overall, domestic Adjusted EBITDA for Q4 2025 rose 6 percent year-on-year. This sustained demand is attributable to the robust industrial sector, which contributed to a 4.8 percent UAE GDP growth rate in 2025.

Capital expenditure at $3.6 billion increased in 2025 as several major projects progressed. In 2025, ADNOC Gas launched phase one of the RGD project, which expands domestic gas processing capacity and increases production of export-traded liquids from new, richer gas supplies, which progressed in line with ADNOC Gas’ strategy.

Following the commissioning of IGD E2 in the final quarter of 2025, work is advancing as planned on the ADNOC Estidama gas-pipeline project, which aims to enhance access for industrial and utility customers in the Northern Emirates. Together, these projects reinforce ADNOC Gas’ role as a critical enabler of the UAE’s industrial growth, and a pillar of long term energy security.

For the financial year 2025, ADNOC Gas confirms its dividend of $3.584 billion, of which an interim cash dividend of $1.792 billion was paid in September 2025, a quarterly dividend of $896 million paid in December 2025, and a final dividend of $896 million is expected to be paid in April 2026, pending approval at the Annual General Meeting (AGM).

The FY 2025 dividend is in line with the company’s robust policy to increase the annual dividend by 5 percent annually and reflects the company’s strong free cash flow, which exceeds the dividend commitment by over $500 million.