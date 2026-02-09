Nigeria road accident kills at least 30

KANO, Nigeria, 9th February, 2026 (WAM) -- A road accident in Nigeria has killed at least 30 people in northern Kano state, local officials said.

The trailer was driving along a highway in Kwanar Barde town in Kano’s Gezawa local government area when it lost control.

"The fatal accident involved a trailer heading towards Gujungu, which allegedly crashed due to reckless driving, leading to the death of over 30 persons, while many others sustained serious injuries," Kano State government's spokesman said on Sunday.