TRENDS Hub for Scientific Research opens registration for 3rd edition

ABU DHABI, 9th February, 2026 (WAM) -- TRENDS Research and Advisory has announced the opening of nominations for the third edition of the TRENDS Hub Award for Scientific Research. In its new cycle, the award seeks to encourage regional and global academics and researchers to conduct innovative, impactful, and original scientific research within the framework of sustainable water security.

Nominations for the current edition will remain open until 30th June 2026, while the winners will be announced and the awards will be presented on 9th September.

The third edition of the award features five diverse themes: Sustainable water security from the perspective of Modern Media, Sustainable Water Security in the Context of Climate Change, Sustainable Water Security from an Artificial Intelligence Perspective, Sustainable Water Security and International Treaties and Legislations, and Sustainable Water Security from a National Strategies Perspective.

Dr. Mohammed Abdullah Al-Ali, CEO of TRENDS Research and Advisory, stated that sustainable water security represents one of the most critical global strategic issues of the twenty-first century, as it directly affects the foundations of life, food security, energy, development, and even the national security of states, as well as the stability of societies and communities.

Dr. Al-Ali further noted that, according to a recent United Nations report, more than 2.2 billion people lacked access to clean and safe drinking water in 2024, while 50 percent of the world’s population experiences water scarcity at least once per month. This reality confirms that the water issue has become a top priority on the global agenda, given its central role in sustaining life, industry, and economic development.

Dr. Al-Ali emphasised that research constitutes the backbone of any successful national strategy aimed at achieving sustainable water security. This conviction motivated the organisers of the TRENDS Hub Award for Scientific Research to dedicate the third edition to analysing sustainable water security from five distinct perspectives, including modern media, climate change, artificial intelligence, and national strategies.

Fahad Al-Mahri, Senior Researcher and Head of the TRENDS Dubai Sector, confirmed that submissions will be accepted in both Arabic and English, provided the research papers do not exceed 6,000 words in Arabic or 5,000 words in English.

He noted that the award’s organising committee has established several eligibility criteria, including that applicants must hold an advanced academic qualification in the relevant field of study and that the research paper must be prepared individually. Submissions must meet the academic standards approved by TRENDS and must represent original, recent work that has not been translated, published, or submitted for publication elsewhere. Research papers must also be written in correct Arabic or English, rely on accurate citation practices, and rely on reliable sources and references.

The top three research papers, selected from among all submissions across the five themes of the third edition, will receive awards. Winners will be granted a Certificate of Appreciation, along with a financial incentive prize of US$5,000 for first place, US$3,000 for second place, and US$2,000 for third place.

The winning research papers will also be published on TRENDS's official electronic platforms, and the award recipients will be given the opportunity to apply for a research fellowship at TRENDS Research and Advisory.