‘Sharjah Charity’ delivers Ramadan food baskets to 25,000 beneficiaries

SHARJAH, 9th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Charity International has begun distributing its Ramadan food basket project, the first initiative under its annual Ramadan campaign “Jood,” benefiting around 25,000 people across the emirate.

The association has also provided shopping vouchers in addition to food baskets, giving beneficiaries the freedom to purchase food items according to their needs throughout Ramadan.

As a core initiative of Sharjah Charity’s annual Ramadan campaign, the food basket project seeks to ease financial pressures on low-income families during Ramadan.

Mohammed Salim Al Manai, Director of the Internal Aid Department, said the association ensured fairness in distribution by allocating food baskets according to family size, in line with actual household needs.

Al Manai said the association conducted comprehensive social studies ahead of distribution, including updating beneficiary data and identifying eligible cases in line with clear criteria to ensure accuracy, transparency and efficiency.