CBUAE issues commemorative coins to mark 5th anniversary of Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence

ABU DHABI, 9th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) has issued gold and silver commemorative coins to mark the fifth-anniversary of Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI). The University is commemorating its five-year milestone since welcoming its first cohort of students in 2020, as well as MBZUAI’s achievements throughout the period 2020-2025.

The obverse side of the gold coin features the Knowledge Centre of MBZUAI, alongside the years “2020” and “2025” denoting the five-year period.

The design also includes the inscription “Power from Knowledge to Serve” surrounded by the name “Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence” in both Arabic and English, as well as the University’s logo.

The reverse side bears the UAE national emblem, encircled by the name “Central Bank of the UAE” in Arabic and English.

While the obverse of the silver coin depicts the Knowledge Centre of MBZUAI alongside the years 2020 and 2025, complemented by intricate geometric motifs and encircled by the name ‘Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence’ in both Arabic and English, along with its official logo.

The reverse side of the coin bears the nominal value of “AED50”, surrounded by the inscription ‘Central Bank of the UAE in Arabic and English. The issuance comprises 10 gold coins, and 500 silver coins, each weighing 50 grams.

The issuance of commemorative coins coincides with Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence’s fifth‑anniversary celebrations, reflecting its pioneering journey at of AI, science and humanity ecosystem, while reinforcing the UAE’s position as a global leader in innovation and advanced technology. The commemorative coins have been delivered to MBZUAI and will not be available for sale at CBUAE or the University.

Saif Humaid Al Dhaheri, Assistant Governor for Banking Operations and Support Services at CBUAE, stated, “The issuance of this commemorative coin reflects our commitment to highlighting national initiatives in education and recognising the role played by MBZUAI since its establishment as an advanced model of specialised academic institutions, supporting the UAE’s vision of building a knowledge‑ and innovation‑driven economy.”

Eric Xing, President and University Professor at MBZUAI, said, “The issuance of the commemorative coins by the Central Bank of the UAE is a profound recognition of Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence’s role in the nation’s strategic evolution. As we mark our fifth anniversary, we are proud to be part of the UAE’s success in embedding artificial intelligence at the heart of its national agenda. It is an honour for our journey toward becoming a global epicentre for AI research and higher education to be recognised through a historic tradition, one that bridges the heritage of the Emirates with the frontier of future technology.”