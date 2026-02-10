Saud bin Saqr attends dinner banquet hosted by Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala embassies

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 10th February, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, attended a dinner held at Al Jazeera Al Hamra Heritage Village in Ras Al Khaimah, hosted by the embassies of Costa Rica, El Salvador and Guatemala to celebrate Central American cuisine.

The dinner was attended by Francisco Chacón Hernández, Ambassador of the Republic of Costa Rica to the UAE, Gerardo Perez Figueroa, Ambassador of the Republic of El Salvador to the UAE, along with a number of senior officials.

During the event, H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr and the attendees exchanged views on the vital role of culinary arts as a universal human language, through which food becomes a means of sharing stories, traditions and values, and building bridges between cultures that bring people closer together.

H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr affirmed the depth of relations between the UAE and Central American countries, and the keenness to strengthen frameworks of joint cooperation in a manner that serves mutual interests and supports sustainable development efforts.

The Ambassadors of Costa Rica and El Salvador expressed their sincere thanks and appreciation to H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi for the warm hospitality, reaffirming their pride in the steadily growing relations between their countries and the UAE, and commending the UAE’s distinguished standing on the international stage.