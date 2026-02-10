Korea large firms’ exports rise 10% YoY in Q4

SEOUL, 10th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Exports by large companies in the Republic of Korea rose by approximately 10 percent year-on-year (YoY) in the fourth quarter, driven by increased global demand for semiconductors, government data showed on Tuesday.

Outbound shipments from the top 917 of the country's 70,223 exporting firms came to US$128.1 billion as of end-December, up 10.1 percent from a year ago, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Data and Statistics.

The growth was primarily led by semiconductors, with exports of the sector rising 9.1 percent YoY, according to Yonhap News Agency.

Exports by medium-sized businesses remained unchanged at $30.9 billion, while those from small companies advanced 10.8 percent on-year to $30.3 billion.