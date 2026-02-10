DIFC unveils first residential ownership opportunity in new Zabeel District

DUBAI, 10th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) has unveiled The Residences, the first residential development to be launched within the first phase (Phase A) of the newly announced DIFC Zabeel District. The landmark development marks a defining moment in the evolution of DIFC as a fully integrated urban destination.

As the first residential development within the Zabeel District, The Residences reflects the meticulous standards for which DIFC is globally recognised, defined by enduring quality and thoughtful design.

Developed and overseen by DIFC Developments, the development introduces a refined residential offering that seamlessly integrates work, wellbeing and culture, creating a destination where professional excellence and quality of life reinforce one another. The project comprises two residential towers, home to 463 residences.

“The Residences represents the residential pinnacle of the DIFC Zabeel District and marks a significant step in the evolution of DIFC as a place to live, work and thrive. This development reflects our commitment to setting new benchmarks for the next chapter in Dubai’s story, where design excellence, wellbeing and connectivity come together to create an exceptional urban experience,” said Saleh Al Akrabi, Chief Real Estate Officer at DIFC Investments.

The development is aligned with future city infrastructure, including connectivity to the Dubai Loop, alongside easy access to major arterial road networks, ensuring effortless movement across the city.

Spanning 7.1 million sq. ft. with a total gross floor area of 17.7 million sq. ft., the DIFC Zabeel District is the largest demand-led expansion of a financial centre in the region, with an estimated gross development value exceeding AED100 billion.

Sales for The Residences will officially commence on 12th February, with registrations of interest now open.