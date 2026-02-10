‘Ajman Municipality’ launches automatic issuance of residential villa building permits

AJMAN, 10th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Municipality and Planning Department – Ajman (MPDA) has launched an automated mechanism for issuing residential villa building permits for UAE nationals through five-star-rated engineering offices, to accelerate construction procedures, enhance customer experience and improve the quality of engineering outputs.

The initiative supports Ajman Vision 2030, which aims to create a modern environment that enhances the Emirate’s attractiveness and quality of life.

Under the mechanism, five-star-rated engineering offices are authorised to approve architectural and structural plans directly without prior review by MPDA engineers, while post-audit reviews will continue to ensure compliance with the local building code and approved technical requirements.

Dr. Eng. Mohammed Ahmed bin Omair Al Muhairi, Executive Director of MPDA’s Infrastructure Development Sector, said the initiative aims to improve the citizen journey and reduce the time required to issue building permits.

MPDA selected eight five-star-rated engineering offices based on their strong professional track records and commitment to technical requirements and standards. These offices will serve as role models for others, encouraging performance improvement and participation in future expansion phases of the automated issuance mechanism.

Al Muhairi added that the initiative is built on four strategic pillars: smart transformation and streamlined procedures; enhanced service quality and customer satisfaction; improved technical performance and engineering output quality; and partnership with the private engineering sector to support sustainable urban development.

Eng. Ahmed Sultan Al Nuaimi, Acting Director of the Buildings Department, said the initiative reflects ongoing efforts to build a smart city that responds to residents’ needs. It also strengthens public-private sector partnerships based on trust and shared responsibility to ensure high-quality services.

Al Nuaimi added that the first phase targets five-star-rated engineering offices, citizens who own residential villas, and government entities supporting the construction sector in the Emirate.