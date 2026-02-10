UAE, Moldova hold their first consular consultations in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 10th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Moldova held the first round of consular consultations at the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abu Dhabi, with the aim of discussing ways to enhance constructive cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

The UAE side was headed by Rashed Nadhar Rahmah, Director of the Consular Services Department, while the Moldovan side was headed by Lilian Moraru, Head of the Consular Affairs Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Moldova. The meeting was attended by representatives of relevant government entities from both sides.

At the outset of the meeting, Rahmah conveyed the greetings of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, along with his best wishes for the success of the consultations.

He expressed his pleasure that bilateral relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Moldova are founded on solid principles of mutual respect and constructive understanding. He noted that these relations have witnessed significant development and growth in recent years across a number of fields, reflecting the two countries’ shared commitment to expanding partnerships, strengthening frameworks for joint action, and advancing cooperation in a manner that serves mutual interests, supports sustainable development efforts, and contributes to further progress and prosperity for both peoples.

Rahmah added that the convening of this first round of consultations represents an important step toward enhancing mechanisms for coordination and communication in the consular field. He highlighted the importance of discussing ways to further develop and facilitate consular procedures, as well as reviewing best practices and exchanging expertise and knowledge, in order to ensure the delivery of consular services to citizens of both countries with greater speed, efficiency, and effectiveness.

For his part, Moraru commended the level of bilateral relations and the shared desire of both countries to build sustainable strategic partnerships across various fields. He also underscored the importance of expanding consular cooperation and strengthening coordination in a manner that contributes to enhancing the quality of consular services provided.

Following the conclusion of the joint consular consultations, the Moldovan delegation toured the UAE Smart Mission prototype at the Ministry’s headquarters.

First of its kind in the world, the Smart Mission relies on an integrated system of advanced technologies and artificial intelligence solutions to deliver proactive and innovative services that save time and effort, reflecting the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ commitment to leveraging the latest innovations to enhance customer experience and improve the efficiency of government services.