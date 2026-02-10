UAE Ambassador in Egypt inaugurates dialysis unit at UAE Floating Hospital in Al Arish

AL ARISH, 10th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Hamad Obaid Al Zaabi, UAE Ambassador to the Arab Republic of Egypt, inaugurated the dialysis unit at the UAE Floating Hospital in Al Arish, as part of the UAE’s ongoing humanitarian and medical efforts to support displaced patients from the Gaza Strip and ease the suffering of kidney failure patients amid challenging humanitarian conditions.

The newly inaugurated unit features two dialysis machines, enabling six dialysis sessions per day. Each session takes approximately four hours and follows approved medical procedures, supporting continuous care for patients requiring ongoing treatment.

The opening of the unit reflects the increasing number of Palestinian patients with kidney diseases and the heightened demand for dialysis sessions, leading to the establishment of a fully equipped unit within the floating hospital to deliver essential treatment and alleviate pressure on patients and their companions.

The initiative aims to provide dialysis services in close proximity to residential complexes in Al Arish, alleviating travel-related hardship and ensuring uninterrupted treatment.

The UAE Floating Hospital in Al Arish continues to provide specialised healthcare services that contribute to saving lives and improving care quality for the most vulnerable groups, notably patients with chronic conditions.