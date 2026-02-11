Ten dead, dozens injured in mass shooting in remote Canadian town

OTTAWA, 11th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Ten people, including a suspected shooter, were found dead after a shooting in a town in northeastern British Columbia on Tuesday, Canadian police said.
Six people were found dead inside a high school in Tumbler Ridge, two more people were found dead at a residence believed to be connected to the incident, and another person died on the way to hospital, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said.
A suspected shooter was also found dead from what appears to be a self-inflicted injury, police said, adding that it did not believe there were any more suspects or ongoing threat to the public.
Tumbler Ridge is a remote municipality with a population of around 2,400 people located in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains in northern British Columbia, approximately 1,155 km northeast of Vancouver.
Another 25 people were being assessed for injuries at a local medical center, said police.