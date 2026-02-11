Ten dead, dozens injured in mass shooting in remote Canadian town

OTTAWA, 11th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Ten people, including a suspected shooter, were found dead after a shooting in a town in northeastern British Columbia on Tuesday, Canadian police said.

Six people were found dead inside a high school in Tumbler Ridge, two more people were found dead at a residence believed to be connected to the incident, and another person died on the way ‌to hospital, ⁠the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said.

A suspected shooter ‌was also found dead from ⁠what appears to be a self-inflicted injury, police ⁠said, adding that it did not believe there were ⁠any more suspects or ongoing threat to the public.

Tumbler ⁠Ridge is a remote municipality with a population of around 2,400 people located in ⁠the foothills of the Rocky Mountains ⁠in northern British Columbia, approximately 1,155 km northeast of Vancouver.

Another 25 people were being assessed for injuries at a local medical center, said police.