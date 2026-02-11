Korean exports up 44.4% during first 10 days of February

SEOUL, 11th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Exports from the Republic of Korea rose 44.4 percent year-on-year in the first 10 days of February, driven by strong demand for semiconductors, according to data released on Wednesday.

Outbound shipments reached US$21.39 billion during the February 1-10 period, compared with US$14.81 billion recorded a year earlier, data from the Korea Customs Service showed.

Imports went up 21.1 percent on-year to $20.74 billion during the period, resulting in a trade surplus of $64 million, according to Yonhap News Agency.

The daily average volume of exports also advanced 34.8 percent on-year, while the number of working days during the period went up by 0.5 day from a year earlier to 7.5 days.

In January, exports expanded 33.9 percent from a year earlier to $65.85 billion on strong demand for semiconductors.