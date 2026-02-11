Ajman Municipality organises 2026 Public Health Pest Control Companies Forum

AJMAN, 11th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Municipality and Planning Department – Ajman organised the Ajman 2026 Public Health Pest Control Companies Forum to review and develop standards and requirements for accrediting companies operating in the sector, enhance training and qualification programmes, discuss key challenges, and identify solutions and opportunities for improvement.

The initiative aims to advance public health pest control services across the emirate, in line with the strategic objective of promoting environmental sustainability, reducing pollution and supporting carbon neutrality.

Eng. Makiya Hassan Ghuloom, Director of the Department’s Public Health Department, said the forum reflects the Department’s commitment to developing the public health pest control system, improving the performance of accredited companies, and strengthening their technical and operational readiness to ensure the delivery of high-quality services that safeguard community health and safety.

The forum brought together accredited pest control companies, representatives of the Public Health Department, and suppliers of pesticides and control materials. It aimed to enhance cooperation, establish sustainable communication channels, exchange expertise, and highlight the latest developments and technologies in the sector.

The event concluded with a panel discussion involving accredited public health pest control companies, during which inspection observations were reviewed and development proposals and challenges facing companies were presented. A number of recommendations were issued and will be assessed and implemented in line with approved frameworks.