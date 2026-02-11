Over 50 dead following ferry sinking in Philippines

MANILA, 11th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The sinking of the passenger-cargo ferry Trisha Kerstin 3 near the Philippines has left at least 51 people dead, the Philippine Coast Guard said.

Coast guard divers recovered five more bodies on Tuesday during search and rescue operations in the waters off Basilan province.

The total death toll now stands at 51, the coast guard said, as cited by the Philippine News Agency. The number of survivors has reached 316.

On the night of 26th January, the M/V Trisha Kerstin 3 went down about one nautical mile off Basilan province with 332 passengers and 27 crew members on board. Technical issues were reported to have caused the sinking.