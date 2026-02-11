Celebration in Geneva marks International Day of Human Fraternity

GENEVA, 11th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Higher Committee of Human Fraternity organised a celebration yesterday at the Palais des Nations in Geneva to mark the International Day of Human Fraternity, drawing senior officials, diplomats and representatives of United Nations member states and international organisations.

The event came as part of global efforts to advance the values of human fraternity, strengthen dialogue and mutual understanding, and promote a culture of coexistence and mutual respect amid rapid international developments.

Several prominent international figures took part, including Tatiana Valovaya, Director-General of the United Nations Office at Geneva (UN Geneva); Dr. Khalid Al Ghaith, Secretary-General of the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity; and Ambassador Jamal Al Musharakh, Permanent Representative of the UAE to the United Nations and other international organisations in Geneva.

In his keynote address, Dr. Khalid Al Ghaith said that commemorating the International Day of Human Fraternity reflects growing global awareness of the importance of strengthening shared human values. He noted that human fraternity provides a practical framework for enhancing international cooperation and building bridges of trust among countries and communities.

He added that the world today faces interconnected challenges that require strengthened collective action and constructive dialogue, affirming that human fraternity is founded on respect for shared human dignity, appreciation of cultural and religious diversity, and the consolidation of partnership in addressing global issues.

He noted that the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity continues, in cooperation with its partners from governments, international organisations, academic institutions and civil society, to implement practical programmes and initiatives aimed at translating these values into sustainable practices in education, culture and community engagement, thereby fostering understanding and closer ties among people.

He stressed that investment in education and youth empowerment constitutes a central pillar of the committee’s work, given their vital role in preparing generations aware of the values of dialogue and tolerance and capable of contributing to building more cohesive and stable societies.

For her part, Tatiana Valovaya said that the International Day of Human Fraternity represents an important occasion to renew global commitment to the values of peace, unity and human dignity, noting that these principles form the basis for strengthening stability and building inclusive societies.

She added that Geneva, with its international organisations and United Nations institutions, serves as a global platform for dialogue and cooperation, where humanitarian principles are translated into policies, partnerships and programmes with tangible impact, highlighting the UN’s role in supporting dialogue and strengthening understanding among countries and communities.