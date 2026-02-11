Mohammed Al Shehhi re-elected Vice-Chairman of Asian Racing Federation

RIYADH, 11th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Mohammed Saeed Al Shehhi, Director-General and Board Member of the Emirates Racing Authority, has been re-elected Vice-Chairman of Asian Racing Federation for a second consecutive term.

The election took place during the federation’s meeting in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, held on the sidelines of the Asian Racing Conference.

The win underscores the UAE’s standing in the horse racing sector regionally and internationally, highlighting its ongoing efforts to advance the sport, strengthen regulatory frameworks and enhance cooperation among national federations in line with the highest international standards.

Al Shehhi said the victory reflects the UAE’s active presence in continental sports organisations and its influential role in shaping public policies for horse racing, supporting integrity and governance, and promoting sustainability in this vital sector.

He affirmed that the election embodies the unlimited support provided by the wise leadership to the equestrian and horse racing sector, expressing his sincere thanks and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, for their sustained efforts to advance the sport and enable national competencies to represent the UAE at regional and international levels.