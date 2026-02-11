ADNOC L&S revenue hits AED18.42 billion in 2025

ABU DHABI, 11th February, 2026 (WAM) -- ADNOC Logistics and Services plc, maintained a strong and resilient performance in the fourth quarter of 2025 and achieved record full-year 2025 results.

ADNOC L&S’ revenue for the year was $5,016 million (AED18,422 million) up 41 percent year-on-year (YoY), driven by favourable market demand, strong operational execution and the continued expansion across the Company’s core and growth segments.

Long-term contracted and recurring revenue represents over 60 percent of the combined revenue of ADNOC L&S and the AW Shipping joint venture, enhancing earnings visibility and strengthening resilience to market volatility.

EBITDA increased 32 percent YoY to $1,515 million (AED5,562 million), maintaining an EBITDA margin of 30 percent, and net profit rose 14 percent YoY to $863 million (AED3,169 million). The results reflect the ongoing transformation of ADNOC L&S into a global market leader, underpinned by a diversified, resilient business model and disciplined capital deployment.

In Q4 2025, the Company continued to show strong momentum, with revenue up 35 percent YoY to $1,187 million (AED4,360 million). EBITDA grew 39 percent YoY to $391 million (AED1,437 million), while net profit increased 29 percent YoY to $232 million (AED852 million), reflecting improved performance in the Shipping segment and sustained strength across the portfolio.

Captain Abdulkareem Al Masabi, CEO of ADNOC L&S, said, “2025 was a pivotal year for ADNOC L&S. We further enhanced our customer centricity, achieved record financial results and created significant value for our shareholders. ADNOC L&S grew across all segments, diversified into new verticals and accelerated its international expansion. With the acquisition of Navig8 we elevated ADNOC L&S from a regional powerhouse to global sector leadership.”