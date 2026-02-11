HCHF, MBZUH sign agreement to establish human fraternity research centre

GENEVA, 11th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Higher Committee of Human Fraternity (HCHF) and the Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities (MBZUH) have signed a scientific cooperation agreement on the sidelines of the International Day of Human Fraternity celebration, hosted yesterday at the Palais des Nations in Geneva.

The signing was witnessed by Ambassador Dr. Khalid Al Ghaith, Secretary-General of the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity, and Dr. Mohamed Rashed Al Hameli, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities.

The agreement aims to establish a research centre for human fraternity to enhance joint cooperation and scientific research between the two sides.

Under the agreement, both parties will work to consolidate the principles and values of human fraternity across educational, research and community fields by developing specialised academic and research platforms to examine issues related to fraternity, coexistence and peace, as well as organising conferences, seminars and dialogue forums.

Ambassador Dr. Khalid Al Ghafli said the agreement represents a qualitative step towards transforming the principles of human fraternity into sustainable academic and research projects that contribute to producing sound knowledge in support of dialogue and understanding among peoples.

For his part, Dr. Mohamed Al Hameli said the establishment of the research centre reflects Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities’ commitment to supporting specialised studies in the fields of human fraternity, peace and coexistence, and to advancing research linked to shared human values.