Gold edges lower on firmer dollar after strong US jobs data

NEW YORK, 12th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Gold prices dipped on Thursday, as the US dollar firmed after stronger-than-expected January jobs data dented expectation for near-term interest rate cuts, while investors awaited inflation data due on Friday for more monetary policy cues.
Spot gold edged 0.3 percent lower to $5,065.98 per ounce by 0318 GMT. It closed Wednesday with a more than 1 percent gain.
US gold futures for April delivery lost 0.2 percent to $5,087.30 per ounce.
The US dollar index rose following the surprisingly strong employment report that suggested underlying US economic health. A stronger dollar makes greenback-priced metals more expensive for other currency holders.
Spot silver fell 0.3 percent to $83.81 per ounce, after a 4 percent climb on Wednesday.
Spot platinum shed 0.3 percent to $2,126.52 per ounce, while palladium rose 1.4 percent to $1,722.67.