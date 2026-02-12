UAE Team Emirates-XRG’s Yates places on final podium of ‘Tour of Oman’

MUSCAT, 12th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Finishing in fourth place on the final stage of the Tour of Oman, Adam Yates secured his spot in third overall at the end of the five-day race.

Twice a winner of the event, Yates has now finished on the final podium for three successive seasons, underlining his pedigree as one of the peloton’s most consistent climbers.

The British rider had to use all of his climbing ability on stage 5’s summit finish, with the route taking the riders up the Green Mountain, where the final honours were decided. It was here that the UAE Team Emirates-XRG man rode with trademark persistence to keep in touch with the head of the race, despite suffering a fall earlier in the week.

A speculative attack came from Luke Plapp of Jayco AlUla, whose teammate Paul Double was along for company, but it was Yates who did the bulk of the work to reel the Australian back in. Having benefitted from Yates’ endeavour, XDS Astana Team’s Christian Scaroni spotted his opportunity to strike.