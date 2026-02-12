Meta begins construction of $10-billion data centre in Indiana

WASHINGTON, 12th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Meta said on Wednesday it was breaking ground on a US$10 billion data centre in Indiana, as it races to secure the massive amounts of computing power needed to support its artificial intelligence ambitions.

The facility is designed to deliver 1 gigawatt of capacity once operational, Meta said. According to US power grid operators, that is the equivalent of powering about 800,000 homes.

Meta said in November that it will invest $600-billion in US infrastructure and jobs over the next three years, including data centres.