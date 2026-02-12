Ajman Transport organises forum to support families of people with autism

AJMAN, 12th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Transport Authority in Ajman organised the Journey of Hope forum for families of People of Determination with autism as part of the Year of the Family initiatives, in cooperation with the Emirates Autism Society and other relevant entities.

The forum provided a platform for families to share their experiences and challenges, with discussions focused on developing practical recommendations to improve transport services for People of Determination in the emirate.

The initiative forms part of the authority’s efforts to enhance inclusive transport services and strengthen cooperation with partners to improve the quality of life.

Fatima Ghaleb Al Mohseni, Head of the Journey of Hope Initiative Team, said the authority’s organisation of the forum stems from its social responsibility and commitment to supporting humanitarian initiatives.

She noted that the authority places importance on supporting all segments of society and, through collaboration with relevant entities, seeks to develop practical solutions and initiatives that meet the needs of People of Determination and enhance the quality of services provided to them.

Mohammed Abdullah Al Kaabi, Board Member of the Emirates Autism Society, said the event highlighted the importance of involving families in shaping services, particularly in transport and mobility, noting that accessible services support independence and social inclusion while easing pressures on families.

The authority said beneficiaries of its transport service for People of Determination rose 7.5 percent in 2025 to 7,383, compared with 6,868 in 2024.