Sharjah Sports Club, RUWAD sign MoU to boost sports entrepreneurship

SHARJAH, 12th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Sports Club has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Sharjah Foundation to Support Pioneering Entrepreneurs (RUWAD) to strengthen cooperation and promote entrepreneurship and innovation in the sports sector.

The MoU was signed during a press conference held on Tuesday at the Sharjah Club, in the presence of Hamad Ali Abdullah Al Mahmoud, Chairman of the Economic Development Department and Member of the Sharjah Executive Council, and Mohammed Jumaa Bin Hindi, Chairman of Sharjah Sports Club.

The partnership aims to create business opportunities for entrepreneurs within the sports industry and to organise events highlighting innovation and investment in the sector.

Eng. Ibrahim Mohammed Al Jarwan, a board member of the Sharjah Sports Club and Chairman of the Investment and Commercial Development Company, said that the MoU is a significant strategic step toward enhancing community partnerships and promoting sustainable development.