Vietnam targets 85% steel self-sufficiency by 2030

HANOI, 12th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Vietnam has set ambitious targets for its steel sector, aiming to meet 80 to 85 percent of domestic steel demand by 2030 under its Steel Industry Development Strategy to 2030, with a vision to 2050.

The strategy prioritises the production of high-quality steel that meets both national and international standards. It also seeks to diversify output, gradually shift towards higher value-added and environmentally friendly products, and optimise the use of raw materials.

The plan is designed to satisfy domestic demand, strengthen export capacity, enhance competitiveness, and integrate more deeply into global value chains.

Between 2030 and 2035, domestic production is projected to meet 85 to 90 percent of demand, with a focus on high-value steel products for key industries such as automotive manufacturing, shipbuilding, mechanical engineering and energy, according to the Vietnam News Agency.

The strategy places particular emphasis on developing green steel. New investment projects will be required to adopt advanced, low-emission technologies to reduce carbon output, a step considered essential for expanding exports and reinforcing Vietnam’s position in international supply chains.