Egypt’s Petrojet sweep all table tennis gold at AWST 2026

SHARJAH, 13th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Egypt’s Petrojet Sporting Club sealed a commanding table tennis treble at the Arab Women Sports Tournament (AWST 2026), adding singles and doubles gold to their earlier team title in Sharjah.

The medal ceremony was held in the presence of Sheikha Hayat Al Khalifa, Chairperson of the oversight and follow-up committee of AWST; Abdulaziz bin Mohammed Al Anzi, Secretary General of UANOC; Hanan Al Mahmoud, Vice Chair of the Supreme Organising Committee of AWST; Tamer Gomaa, representative of the League of Arab States and member of the Technical Secretariat of the Council of Arab Ministers of Youth and Sports; and Moza Al Shamsi, Director of AWST.

Petrojet secured the gold and silver in the singles championship through Farah Hassan Abdelaziz, who defeated her club teammate Noor Salah Ahmed in the final 3–2 after a closely contested match between two players well acquainted with each other’s style.

Kuwait’s Maryam Suleiman Abdulraheem finished third, while Lebanon’s Bissan Wissam Chiri claimed third place jointly, earning bronze.

The singles event began with a group stage before progressing to knockout rounds.

In the doubles championship, Farah Hassan Abdelaziz and Noor Salah Ahmed delivered a commanding performance to secure gold for Petrojet. Kuwait’s Al Fatat Club claimed silver through Menwah Majed Alshammari and Maryam Suleiman Abdulraheem.

Sharjah Women’s Sports Club secured bronze through the pairings of Noura Hassan Almaazmi and Ahlam Adel Abdalla, as well as Hessa Saud Alnemer and Asma Ibrahim Alhammadi, who shared third place.

Eight teams competed in the doubles competition, which followed a straight knockout format.

Petrojet were also officially crowned team champions, lifting the trophy and gold medals through Marwa Hesham Ismail, Mariam Hudaibi, Farah Hassan Abdelaziz and Noor Salah Ahmed.

Al Fatat Club of Kuwait finished second, represented by Mariam Khaled Alhalwaji, Shaikha Adnan Alhamad, Menwah Majed Alshammari and Maryam Suleiman Abdulraheem.

Sharjah Women’s Sports Club secured third place through Shahed Arif Alzarooni, Hessa Saud Alnemer, Asma Ibrahim Alhammadi and Ahlam Adel Abdalla, while Palestine placed third jointly through Safaa Mohammed Salah and Dana Ahmed Masalma.