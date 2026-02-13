Azerbaijani President receives Arab Parliament delegation

BAKU, 13th February, 2026 (WAM) -- President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has reaffirmed his country’s commitment to strengthening strategic relations with Arab states and enhancing parliamentary cooperation between the Arab Parliament and the National Assembly of Azerbaijan.

He also stressed the importance of Arab and Islamic solidarity in addressing current challenges.

The remarks were made during his meeting with a delegation from the Arab Parliament, headed by Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Yamahi, who are visiting Azerbaijan at the official invitation of the Speaker of the National Assembly. The two sides discussed ways to boost bilateral ties and expand areas of joint cooperation.

Talks also covered developments in the Palestinian issue. President Aliyev reiterated Azerbaijan’s support for the two-state solution and for the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people in international forums, noting that his country continues to coordinate with international partners to support efforts aimed at achieving peace and stability in the region.

For his part, the Speaker of the Arab Parliament expressed appreciation for Azerbaijan’s supportive positions on Arab causes, underscoring the importance of strengthening parliamentary cooperation and intensifying consultations on issues of mutual interest in a manner that serves shared interests and promotes regional stability.