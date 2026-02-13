Big Bad Wolf Books returns to Dubai on February 26

DUBAI, 13th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Big Bad Wolf Books will return to Dubai Studio City from 26th February to 8th March, offering millions of titles priced from AED2.

Held during the Holy Month of Ramadan, this year’s edition carries the theme “Beyond the Noise”, highlighting reading as a tool for reflection and informed thinking.

Big Bad Wolf Books continues to attract families, educators, and book lovers from across the UAE. With millions of titles spanning children’s books, educational resources, fiction, non-fiction, and self-development, the sale encourages households to engage more deeply with ideas and knowledge, supported by affordable access for all readers.

Andrew Yap, Co-founder of Big Bad Wolf Books, said, “What began as a book sale has evolved into a shared family experience, with many choosing to visit during meaningful periods such as Ramadan.”

He added, “In 2026, our focus is on elevating the experience without losing what made Big Bad Wolf Books famous: massive choice, unbeatable prices, and accessibility for everyone. By bringing millions of books under one roof and working closely with cultural partners across the UAE, we are not just selling books; we are helping to nurture informed reading habits and make quality knowledge truly affordable for all.”

The event is held in partnership with Sharjah Book Authority and Dubai Culture & Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), reflecting efforts to promote literacy and cultural development across the UAE.

Eiman Al Hammadi, Acting Director of the Literature Department at Dubai Culture, said such initiatives support Dubai’s goal of strengthening its literary landscape in line with the National Literacy Strategy 2016–2026.

The 2026 edition further strengthens Big Bad Wolf Books’ role as the largest and best-value book sale in the Middle East, offering the widest selection of affordable books anywhere in the market.