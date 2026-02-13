Dubai Chamber of Commerce supports Al Barakah Dates expansion in Indonesia

DUBAI, 13th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of three chambers under Dubai Chambers, has supported Dubai-based date products manufacturer Al Barakah Dates in expanding its operations in the Indonesian market.

The chamber facilitated connections between Al Barakah Dates and PT Savani Indo Makmur, an Indonesian beverage industry specialist, through Dubai International Chamber’s representative office in Indonesia, which provided support throughout the process, leading to the signing of a commercial supply contract.

Salem Al Shamsi, Executive Vice President of International Relations at Dubai Chambers, said the chamber remains committed to helping Dubai-based companies form international partnerships and expand globally to drive sustainable business growth.

The agreement consolidates Al Barakah Dates Factory’s position as a leading exporter of date syrup to Indonesia, its fifth-largest export market for date syrup, and expands its presence in the beverage sector.

Yousuf Saleem, CEO at Al Barakah Dates Factory, said that the partnership would deepen the company’s footprint in a key export market and support the integration of UAE-produced ingredients into Indonesian consumer products.

Dubai Chamber of Commerce plays a vital role in supporting the international growth of Dubai-based companies by providing access to markets and industry insights, outlining business procedures, and facilitating commercial connections with local partners in global markets. The chamber also highlights emerging opportunities and organises trade missions to help local businesses establish new partnerships in priority markets.