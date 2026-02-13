Sultan Al Shamsi participates in Rome Process Steering Committee meeting

ROME, 13th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Sultan Mohammed Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Development and International Organisations, participated in the meeting for the Steering Committee of the Rome Process.

During the meeting, 13 projects were adopted in the areas of migration and security, economic development, and climate and energy across African countries.

Furthermore, the central role of the "Rome Process/Mattei Plan Financing Facility" (RPFF), established by Italy in partnership with the UAE and the African Development Bank as a co-financing tool for the adopted initiatives, was reaffirmed.