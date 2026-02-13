UAE solidifies global leadership in aviation, tourism in 2025

ABU DHABI, 13th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates aviation sector reached record milestones in 2025, solidifying its position as a primary global logistics hub amid unprecedented growth in passenger traffic and expanded international connectivity.

Dubai International (DXB) handled a record 95.2 million passengers in 2025, up 3.1 percent year-on-year, marking the busiest year in the airport’s history and the highest annual international passenger traffic ever recorded by any airport.

Flight movements rose 3.3 percent to 454,800, while baggage volumes reached a record 86.75 million. DXB is now connected to 291 destinations in 110 countries, served by 108 international airlines.

Abu Dhabi Airports recorded more than 33 million passengers in 2025, the highest annual traffic in its history. Zayed International Airport handled 8.59 million passengers in the fourth quarter, up 13.8 percent year-on-year. Cargo volumes across the emirate’s five airports rose to nearly 770,000 tonnes, underscoring Abu Dhabi’s growing role in global logistics.

Sharjah Airport reported a 13.9 percent rise in passenger numbers to 19.48 million, compared with 17.1 million in 2024. Flight movements climbed to 116,657 as the airport expanded connections across regional and international markets.

Ras Al Khaimah International Airport surpassed the one million passenger mark for the first time, handling 1.3 million travellers in 2025. The airport also expanded its scheduled network to 16 international destinations, including India, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Russia and Egypt.

The aviation sector remains central to the UAE’s tourism strategy, with expanded connectivity supporting visitor flows from key global markets.

Emirates airline operates 152 destinations in 79 countries and territories, while flydubai serves more than 135 destinations in 58 countries with a fleet of 97 aircraft. Meanwhile, Etihad Airways flies to 91 destinations in over 50 countries, and Air Arabia added 30 new routes in 2025, bringing its total network to 219 destinations across its operation hubs in the UAE, Morocco, Egypt and Pakistan.

Airports across the country continued investing in infrastructure and advanced technologies to enhance operational efficiency and passenger experience. DXB recorded mishandled baggage performance at 99.75 percent in 2025, while airports nationwide expanded the use of artificial intelligence, self-service platforms and digital payment systems.

During the year, airports across the UAE received multiple international awards and recognitions for safety, operational excellence, sustainability and customer experience, reflecting the country’s continued leadership in global aviation standards.