Tabreed reports revenue of AED2.46 billion in 2025

ABU DHABI, 13th February, 2026 (WAM) -- National Central Cooling Company PJSC (Tabreed ) on Friday announced its results for the period ending 31st December 2025, reporting revenues of AED2.46 billion and net profit of AED465 million.

The results reflect continued operational resilience, record capacity expansion and disciplined capital execution.

Total connected capacity increased 19 percent year-on-year to 1.57 million Refrigeration Tonnes (RT) as of 31st December 2025, driven by strong organic expansion and acquisitions.

Excluding the impact of M&A, connected capacity growth was up 4.4 percent year-on-year, near the high end of the company’s guidance range. Organic additions reached 58,200 RT in 2025, the highest level in the past five years, driven primarily by new connections in the UAE.

Three new greenfield plants were commissioned during the year and five operational plants were acquired as part of PAL Cooling, bringing the group’s total to 99 operating plants. Consumption volumes reached 2.62 billion RTH, a slight 1 percent year-on-year decline due to relatively colder weather conditions.

Throughout the year, operational availability and efficiency remained high, reflecting Tabreed’s investment in innovative technologies and proactive asset management.

Group revenue increased 1 percent year-on-year to AED2.46 billion, underscoring the resilience provided by fixed capacity charges despite weather-related softness in consumption revenue.

EBITDA increased by 1 percent year-on-year to AED1.27 billion, with a margin of 51.6 percent, supported by operating leverage and efficiencies.

Net profit for FY 2025 was AED465 million, primarily reflecting the company’s continued operational strength while absorbing the impact of higher finance costs.

"2025 was a transformational year for Tabreed, marked by major strategic steps that have strengthened our platform for both the medium and long term," said Dr Bakheet Al Katheeri, Tabreed’s Chairman. "The addition of PAL Cooling and the Palm Jebel Ali concession have deepened our presence in core markets and expanded the scale at which we operate."

Across the business, Tabreed's teams continued to deliver reliably for customers while investing in the systems and infrastructure that will support the company’s next phase of growth.

The Board of Directors recommended a final dividend of 6.5 fils for H2 2025, bringing the total dividend for the year to 13 fils per share. This represents a payout ratio of 71 percent of 2025 normalised net profit, aligned with historical levels, despite significant investment undertaken to secure long-term growth.