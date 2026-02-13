Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre launches first episode of 'Contributions of Muslim Scholars'

ABU DHABI, 13th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre has released the first episode of its “Contributions of Muslim Scholars” series, launched as part of a new initiative highlighting the historical role of Muslim scholars and their scientific achievements.

The initiative reflects the UAE's vision of preserving human cultural heritage and aligns with the cultural mission embodied by the centre’s "Noor and Salaam" Museum, which introduces global audiences to Islamic civilisation and its universal values.

The opening episode provides an overview of the project and focuses on the contributions of Muslim scholars in astronomy and mathematics. Further episodes will examine achievements across other fields, presenting the material in an engaging, contemporary format accessible to diverse audiences.

The series was produced by the centre’s national cadre, incorporating artificial intelligence tools in its design and production. It features a narrator representing Emirati identity and visual elements that draw on the historical legacy of Islamic civilisation.

Alongside the series, the centre launched a programme of cultural events, including an exhibition at the mosque’s “Dome of Peace” documenting the contributions of Muslim scholars, as well as panel discussions and related activities.

The “Contributions of Muslim Scholars” Exhibition is open to visitors during the mosque’s official visiting hours. The public may follow updates on the initiative’s events and activities through the centre’s official website: www.szgmc.gov.ae and on Instagram at @szgmc_ae.