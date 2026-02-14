Breen, Duguet, Bucci shine in Abu Dhabi ahead of Longines League of Nations Showdown

ABU DHABI, 14th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Ireland’s Shane Breen clinched the "Sahat Al Khail" trophy at the UAE International Showjumping Cup on Friday, riding Scarteen to victory with a time of 68.56 seconds. The CSIO5* event at the Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club saw the UAE’s Abdullah Humaid Al Muhairi finish second on Chacolu (76.24s).

In the Longines League of Nations Qualifier, Italy’s Piergiorgio Bucci took top honours aboard Casalia DG, completing the jump-off in 43.35 seconds. He was followed closely by the UAE’s Omar Abdul Aziz Al Marzooqi on Emeraude de Zabala (43.87s) and Great Britain’s Jack Whitaker on D&H Valmy de la Lande (43.91s).

Swiss rider Romain Duguet dominated the Five-Star Speed Stakes, riding Bel Canto de Boguin to a winning time of 63.36 seconds, ahead of Belgium’s Wilm Vermeir and the UAE’s Mohamed Hamad Al Kirbi.

In the morning’s CSI2* Al Shira’aa Speed Stakes, Morocco’s Hicham Er-Radi secured first place on Sika Malion (64.04s), beating out Britain’s William Funnell and the UAE’s Mabkhout Owaida Al Kirbi.