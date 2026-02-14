Lulu Retail reports record $7.9 billion revenue for FY 2025; proposes final dividend of 3.5 fils per share

ABU DHABI, 14th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Lulu Retail Holdings PLC today announced record-breaking financial results for the fiscal year 2025, with annual revenue reaching $7.9 billion (AED 29.1 billion), marking a 4.1% year-on-year increase.

The retail giant’s net profit for the year stood at approximately $205 million (AED 753 million), exceeding the guidance provided during the third quarter of 2025.

Following the robust performance, the Board has proposed a final dividend of 3.5 fils per share for the second half of the year. This brings the total dividend payout for FY 2025 to 7 fils per share, representing a total distribution of approximately $197 million (AED724 million).

A significant driver of the year's success was Lulu’s e-commerce segment, which surged by 38.6% annually. Digital sales growth accelerated to 51.8% in the fourth quarter, with online transactions contributing 7.3% to the company's total retail sales during that period.

Saifee Rupawala, CEO of Lulu Retail, commented on the results: "We concluded the year with the opening of 20 new stores, bringing our total network to 267. With revenues nearing the $8 billion mark, we are well-positioned to continue our disciplined expansion across the GCC. Our roadmap includes the opening of an additional 50 stores between 2026 and 2028."