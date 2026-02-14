Eight teams qualify for Dubai Games finals as Men’s Battle of Government, Battle of Community conclude

DUBAI, 14th February, 2026 (WAM) - Dubai Games 2026 continues at the Dubai Festival City until 15 February, with Day 2 of the leading team challenge tournament featuring the third heat of the Men’s Battle of the Government and the Battle of the Community.

Day Two concluded with four teams qualifying for the Men’s Battle of the Government finals following three heats of high-intensity competitions among 546 players across 78 teams representing local and federal government entities. Athletes took on seven innovative obstacles across the tournament course. The obstacles tested the teams’ ability to operate as one team, maintain focus under pressure, and perform against the clock.

Following an action-packed Heat 3, the finals tickets went to Ajman Government team with 123.29 points, Abu Dhabi Police with 119.4 points, Dubai Police with 117.09 points, and Department of Digital Ajman with 114.59 points.

The second day also featured the Battle of the Community and brought together teams that advanced from the qualification rounds, facing last year’s defending champion. Four teams reached the finals following an action-packed heat.

Ajman Stud booked their ticket to the Sunday finals with 137 points, while F3 secured 134.6 points, NAS recorded 130.94 points, with AJ qualifying with 130.09 points.

The Battle of the Community highlighted the active lifestyle that Dubai has successfully promoted across all segments of its society. The competition reaffirmed that winning at Dubai Games depends on planning, role allocation, and making the right decision under pressure.

Abdullah Al Merri, Member of the Dubai Games 2026 Organising Committee, said: “The Battle of the Government represents the proud legacy of Dubai Games’ roots, and reflects its evolution into a world-leading platform that showcases Dubai’s professionalism in delivering major sporting events. Equally, the Battle of the Community is the beating heart of Dubai Games and the proof of its sustainable, long-term impact. Since its launch, this category has inspired diverse segments of the community to embrace sport as a lifestyle; reflecting Dubai’s ability to transform events into a lasting community legacy.”

He added: “The return of teams from previous editions reflects the tournament’s position among the world’s leading team challenge athletes. This year, we have seen some teams return with their full line-ups; attracted by the distinctive sporting experience they find each year. Dubai Games 2026 raises the bar with a new and innovative course that tests athletes’ physical and mental capabilities, and their ability to operate as a fully integrated team.”

Dubai Games is supported by a strong network of Diamond Partners, including DAMAC, Emirates Petroleum Company (Emarat), and Beyond Developments; reflecting the the importance of joint efforts in bringing the tournament ethos of One Team, One Spirit to life.

Burhan Al Hashemi, Emirates Petroleum Company (Emarat) said: “Dubai Games has firmly established its position as a world-leading sporting event that brings multiple categories together on its platform. By celebrating discipline, agility and resilience, Dubai Games goes beyond competition, delivering a vibrant experience and giving participants the space to showcase their best capabilities in a high-standard competitive environment. At Emarat, we are keen to support initiatives that bring sport closer to people as an inspiring community experience. We are proud to be part of an event that raises the bar and shows how team spirit can achieve great goals.”

Adil Taqi, CEO of BEYOND Developments, said: “Sport plays a powerful role in building healthier, more cohesive communities, especially when it brings people together through challenge, teamwork, and shared determination. What we are seeing today on the course is a true reflection of how sport can inspire resilience, discipline, and an active way of life under real pressure. At BEYOND Developments, we believe strongly in supporting initiatives that elevate quality of life and strengthen community bonds. Our partnership with Dubai Games reflects this commitment, aligned with Dubai’s vision for sustainable community development. The calibre of teams and talent competing today reinforces Dubai Games’ position as a world-leading team challenge championship and a global platform that continues to spotlight outstanding athletic talent.”

Ali Sajwani, Managing Director at DAMAC Group said: “Dubai Games stands out for its ability to inspire and motivate community at large to embrace a more active lifestyle. Our Diamond partnership with Dubai Games 2026 reflects a shared vision of embedding sport into everyday life as it represents a driver of social wellbeing and cohesion. We are proud to be part of this world-leading team challenge championship. The energy and intensity we witnessed today excites us for what the coming days will bring. We are confident that his edition will build on past success to inspire more athletes and communities to adopt the values of teamwork, agility and resilience.”

Day 2 of Dubai Games 2026 drew strong fan attendance from families and colleagues of participating athletes, as well as members of the wider community. Fans enjoyed a uniqueexperience across a variety of interactive and entertainment zones, alongside prize draws to win three cars and othervaluable prizes.

Dubai Games 2026 is held from 12 to 15 February, in official partnership with DP World; Diamond Partnership with DAMAC, BEYOND Developments, and Emirates Petroleum Company (Emarat); Gold Partnership with Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), Unilabs Middle East, and Al Gurg Group; and a Strategic Partnership with the Dubai Sports Council.

The championship is also supported by a wide group of sponsors, including Dubai Festival City (Venue Partner), Al-Futtaim Automotive, First Abu Dhabi Bank, du, Red Bull, Mai Dubai, the Arabian Radio Network (ARN), and Dubai Media Incorporated, alongside Dubai Health, Dubai Ambulance, Dubai Police, and the Event Security Committee.